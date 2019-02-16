February 16, 2019
Nigeria Elections: Vote delayed hours before polls due to open
We start in Nigeria where voting in the presidential and national assembly elections has been postponed until next Saturday. The country's electoral body pushed back the vote because it says it wants to ensure the results are credible. But, the announcement sent shock waves and disappointment across Africa's most populous nation. #NigeriaElections #Nigeria #elections
