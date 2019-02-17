The War in Syria: Displaced Syrians look to return home

Meanwhile, Turkey's Defence Minister Hulusi Akar says the creation of safe zones in northern Syria could help hundreds of thousands more people to return. Officials say that more than 300,000 refugees have returned to Syria from Turkey. Alaattin Kilic went to the northern town of Jarablus and talked to one family hoping to head home. #WarInSyria #Syria #SyrianWar