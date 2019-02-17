February 17, 2019
Lunar New Year Celebrations: Preserving tradition at annual flower festival
Thousands of people of the Long Horn Miao ethnic group in southern China are gathering for an annual flower festival. The event is part of Lunar New Year celebrations. But as Craig Vemay reports, it's more than a celebration… it's about keeping centuries-old traditions alive. #Lunar #LunarNewYear #festival
