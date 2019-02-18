Scorpion Venom: Company creates anti-venom for Scorpion bites

Farming scorpions isn’t an everyday business. Neither is creating medicine for their venom, but that’s exactly what a start-up company in collaboration with Osmangazi University in Turkey is aiming for, in a highly lucrative niche market. Iolo ap Dafydd reports from Eskisehir on the quest to corner a market in the Middle East and North Africa. #Scorpions, #Science, #NicheMarket