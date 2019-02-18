February 18, 2019
Saudi Arabia to invest $20B in Pakistan | Money Talks
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has signed-off on $20 billion dollars worth of investments in its strategic ally, Pakistan. The deals are a much-needed lifeline for Pakistan's struggling economy and gives Saudi Arabia a much-needed PR boost in the wake of the killing of journalist, Jamal Khashoggi. Mobin Nasir brings us the story. #Saudi #Investment #MohammedbinSalman
