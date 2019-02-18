SA Airways to reorganise in turnaround drive | Money Talks

South African Airways has unveiled plans reorganise into three separate units to keep its aircraft flying. The debt-laden airline has had a few financial flops in recent years. And it now has billions of dollars in debt. It also owes millions more for violating anti-competition laws. Company executives now hope a different business model will help make the state carrier profitable again. South African Institute of Race Relations Chief Economist Ian Cruickshanks told us more from Johannesburg. #SAA #SOE #Bailout