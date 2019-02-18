Vinyl fights back as digital music soars | Money Talks

For the 13th consecutive year, vinyl sales grew in the United States with more than 10 million records sold in 2018. It's part of an impressive revival after sales sank in the late eighties as more consumers turned to compact discs. Kevin McAleese visited a company in Virginia determined to play along with this analog resurgence. #Turntables #Records #Wax