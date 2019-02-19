February 19, 2019
Venezuela in Turmoil: Trump says US stands by the side of Venezuelans
US president Donald Trump has urged Venezuela's army to side with opposition leader and self-declared interim president, Juan Guaido. He says members of the military should accept Juan Guaido's amnesty offer. Trump spoke at a rally in Miami, a city with significant Cuban and Venezuelan communities. From there Steve Mort reports. #Venezuela #turmoil #Maduro
