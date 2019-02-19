The War in Syria: Conditions improve in Afrin since YPG left area

It's been nearly a year since the end of Turkey's military operation in the northern Syrian district of Afrin. The joint operation with opposition fighters in the Free Syrian Army ended the YPG terror group's control of the region. TRT World's Shoaib Hasan has been speaking with local officials who have described how things have changed. #war #Syria #SyrianWar