Berlinale 2019, Dan Mallory/AJ Finn, Sharjah Light Festival | Full Episode | Showcase

In this episode of Showcase: Berlinale 2019, Alex Billington, film critic, Young Turkish artist Yıldız Yılmaz, Shortcuts, Dan Mallory/AJ Finn controversy, Jessa Crispin, writer, Anonymouse, Ice music in the Alps, Sharjah Light Festival #Berlinale #Showcase #TRTWorld