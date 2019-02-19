WORLD
Is Israel seeking war with Iran?
Last week a summit with representatives from more than 60 countries met in Warsaw to discuss the Middle East. They concluded Iran was the biggest threat to regional stability. Before the meeting, the EU expressed concern that the gathering was an attempt to create an anti-Iran alliance, and their fears were all but confirmed when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted that the conference was to discuss war with Iran. It was quickly taken down. Then at the Munich Security Conference, Iran’s Foreign Minister, Mohammed Javad Zarif accused the US and Israel of looking to wage war on Iran. Is he right? #IranVIsrael #USA #Tehran
