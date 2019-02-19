Teaser - Focal Point: Black Orchards - Azerbaijan and Armenia’s wars

In an exclusive documentary, TRT World travels to the frontlines separating Azerbaijan and Armenia for a never before seen first-hand perspective of the ongoing conflict in the south Caucasus between the two rivals over Armenian-occupied Karabakh, and how the Khojaly massacre - committed by Armenian forces three decades ago - continues to haunt survivors. #FocalPoint #BlackOrchards #Azerbaijan