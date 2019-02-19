WORLD
2 MIN READ
Climate Activism: Why are women and children taking action?
Women bear the brunt of climate change. At first it seems like an outrageous statement but the research says women suffer more from such things as indoor air pollution, lack of nutrition, or mortality due to floods, storms and droughts. But according to the UN, women are also the world's best bet in the fight for a climate change free planet. So, how are women responding? Joining us at the Roundtable from Paris is Susan Buckingham, an independent Gender and Environmental Justice Specialist; Lucy Latham from the group called Julie's Bicycle which works with arts and culture on climate change; Carina Hirsch from the Margaret Pyke Trust, her work looks at how family planning can tackle climate change and Zunaira Malik, Programme Coordinator at Action for Conservation. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #climatechange #women #leadership #youth4climate
February 19, 2019
