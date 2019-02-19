Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld dies at 85 | Money Talks

The pioneering German fashion designer, Karl Lagerfeld, has died aged 85. As tributes pour-in from around the world, we take a look-back at his long and illustrious career at fashion houses like Chanel and Fendi. To unpack the creative director’s influence on the fashion business we are joined by Luca Solca, managing director at investment manager, Sanford C. Bernstein Luxury Goods. #Design # KarlLagerfeld #HighFashion