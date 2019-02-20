Is Donald Trump orchestrating a coup against Maduro in Venezuela?

US President Donald Trump has threatened Venezuela’s military officials over their support for President Maduro. Maduro has compared the tone of the US president to that of a Nazi. Is such a threat helpful to the opposition who have condemned Maduro and his socialist policies? Guests: Alfred de Zayas Former UN rapporteur Alessandra Polga Spokeswoman for Vente Venezuela Canada Tommaso Della Longa Spokesman for the president of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent #Trump #venezuelaCoup