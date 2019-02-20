February 20, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
The War in Syria: Regime continues shelling in civilian areas
Violations of the ceasefire brokered by Russia and Turkey in northwestern Syria have increased over the last few days. Syrian regime artillery has been shelling villages and towns in rebels-controlled Idlib province. But as Francis Collings reports, its the local civilians and displaced people who are bearing the brunt. #Syria #Regime #Idlib
The War in Syria: Regime continues shelling in civilian areas
Explore