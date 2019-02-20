Caster Semenya v IAAF

Caster Semenya, two-time Olympic Champion, and the golden girl of South African sport, is taking on the IAAF, over a ruling that COULD force her to limit the amount of testosterone she has in her body in order to compete. It may be just one athlete against the world's governing body, but it's bigger than that. This highlights, and combines, the issues of gender politics, athletes rights and human biology in front a sporting world, split over how to handle it. And on BEYOND THE GAME we'll lay out the debate, so you can decide where you stand. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame #CasterSemenya #SemenyaVIAAF #IAAF