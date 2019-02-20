BIZTECH
Three members of the UK’s Conservative Party quit | Money Talks
Things are heating up for British Prime Minister Theresa May ahead of the Brexit deadline next month. The job of getting her Brexit plan approved just got more complicated. Hours before she was due to travel to Brussels to meet European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, three members of her Conservative Party resigned. They called her handling of Brexit 'disastrous'. Laila Humairah has the story, Iain Begg joined us to help us unpack the Brexit complecties. He's a European Institute Professorial Research Fellow at the London School of Economics. #ConservativeParty #UK #MoneyTalks
February 20, 2019
