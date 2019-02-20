February 20, 2019
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Saudi investment opportunities on the cards for India | Money Talks
Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman says the Kingdom could invest $100 billion in India, over the next two years. On his first official visit to New Delhi, he's also signed a number of deals to boost bilateral trade and investment. Senior Business Producer Mobin Nasir gives us the latest about the crown prince’s charm offensive. #India #KSA #Investment
Saudi investment opportunities on the cards for India | Money Talks
Explore