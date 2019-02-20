February 20, 2019
WORLD
Saudi Arabia-India Relations: Countries to share intelligence to fight terror
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has made his first official visit to India. It comes as tensions between India and Pakistan are growing over violence in the India-administered Kashmir. And as Philip Owira reports, Riyadh and New Delhi agreed to share intelligence to fight terrorism. #SaudiArabia #Pakistan
