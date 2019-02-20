February 20, 2019
WORLD
Clergy Abuse Scandal: Vatican holds first ever sex abuse conference
For the first time in Catholic history,, nearly 200 church leaders from around the world,, will gather at the Vatican,, for a landmark meeting on sexual abuse. The four-day summit,,, follows decades of scandals and cover-ups,, that have cost the church both credibility and followers. Sarah Morice reports from Vatican City. #Vatican #Pope #VaticanSecrets
