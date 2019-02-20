February 20, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Russia-US Relations: Putin warns US not to put missiles in Europe
Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned the United States that if it places new missiles in Europe he'll respond by targeting the US. The threat - delivered during Mr Putin's annual state of the nation speech - comes after the Trump administration withdrew from a nuclear arms treaty with Russia which bans ground-launched medium-range missiles. #RussiaUS #USRussia #missiles
Russia-US Relations: Putin warns US not to put missiles in Europe
Explore