February 21, 2019
The Trump Presidency: US border town split on plans for wall
In the US, Democrats are preparing to file a resolution aimed at overturning the National Emergency declared by Donald Trump. Trump announced the emergency a week ago in order to secure the funds needed to complete a barrier along the border with Mexico But what effect has the existing barrier had on local communities? #Trump #BorderWall #US
