Exhibition of Diane Arbus, The Wandering Earth, Videonale 2019 | Full Episode | Showcase

In this episode of Showcase; Diane Arbus: In the Beginning 01:15 Videonale: 05:24 Tasja Langenbach'; Artistic Director Videonale 06:09 20 Instruments in 1: Brunettes Shoot Blondes: 09:42 Shortcuts 12:39 Wandering Earth 14:04 Church Space Museum 17:58 Recycled Sculptures of Kaarina Kaikkonen 21:32 #Music #Exhibition #Showcase