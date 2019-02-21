WORLD
Does Sierra Leone need tougher rape laws?
Over the last year, the number of reported rapes has doubled in Sierra Leone, and a significant number of the victims are children. Activists say many of the perpetrators aren't being punished under current laws. But now President Julius Maada Bio has declared a national emergency and warned that raping a child will not be punishable by life imprisonment. Will it be enough of a deterrent? Guests: Abdulai Baratay Former presidential spokesman Agatha Ada Levi Rainbo Initiative spokeswoman Nicky Spencer-Coker Vice president of Legal Access for Women Yearning for Equality, Rights and Social Justice.
