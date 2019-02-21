WORLD
Should Tunisia abolish its anti-sodomy law?
The Tunisian government signed the UN’s Human Rights Covenant to not discriminate anyone based on their sexual orientation. But the case of an alleged rape victim has people asking if they’re sticking to their word. The 22 year old reported he was sexually assaulted to the police and then he says he was abused by the police and forced into an invasive examination. So are Tunisian police abusing the country’s anti-sodomy law? Guests: Neela Ghoshal LGBT rights researcher for Human Rights Watch Munir Baatour Lawyer and president of LGBT rights group Shams Tarek Cherkaoui TRT World Research Centre manager #Tunisia #anti-sodomy #HRW
February 21, 2019
