WORLD
1 MIN READ
Sierra Leone’s rape crisis | Tunisia’s anti-sodomy law | Halting HIV in India
Reports of sexual violence hit record highs in Sierra Leone. The government has declared a national emergency. Will it make a difference? Also, Tunisia takes on its anti-sodomy laws after an alleged rape victim says he was abused by police after reporting his ordeal. And we speak to Ashok Alexander, the man many credit with preventing an aids catastrophe in India. #SierraLeone #rape #HIV #Tunisia
Sierra Leone’s rape crisis | Tunisia’s anti-sodomy law | Halting HIV in India
February 22, 2019
Explore
Türkiye’s strategic leap into Europe’s defence industry with Baykar acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
Indonesia’s Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts again
Methane exposure claims lives of 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Trump's crackdown on pro-Palestine activists goes for federal trial
South Korean court to hold July 9 hearing on ex-leader Yoon’s detention warrant
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us