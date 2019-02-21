Hong Kong looks to crack down on e-cigarettes | Money Talks

Hong Kong's nipping smoking in the bud. In 2018 just one in every ten people there, used tobacco… the lowest rate on record, according to official data, and far lower than in mainland China, where one in every four people smoke. Now authorities want to snuff out another habit - vaping - leaving industry players with a clouded future. #e-cigarettes #ecigarettes #HongKong