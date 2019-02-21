BIZTECH
US, China reportedly drafting outline of trade deal
The United States and China are reportedly working on a list of commitments to end their trade war. The news comes as negotiators continue their latest round of talks in Washington, after meetings in Beijing last week ended without concrete progress. Laila Humairah takes a look at where the two stand on the most contentious issues. For more on the trade talks, we crossed to Jeffrey Tucker in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. He's the editorial director at the American Institute for Economic Research. #TradeWar #TradeDeal #TradeTalks
February 21, 2019
