February 21, 2019
Children call for action against climate change| Money Talks
16-year-old climate change activist Greta Thunberg has been marching in Brussels with thousands of young people who she inspired to protest. The Swedish schoolgirl started a movement in August last year when she began cutting class to stand outside the parliament in Stockholm, calling for action on global warming. Jack Parrock reports. #Weather #Environment #Climate
