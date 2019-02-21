February 21, 2019
BIZTECH
Netflix takes on Hollywood with 15 Oscar nominations
One of the biggest stars at the 91st Academy Awards is the streaming service Netflix. It has landed 15 Oscar nominations including in the most prestigious Best Picture category. The awards night is likely to cement Netflix's role as a major player in movie-making.. and as Mary MacCarthy in Los Angeles reports, one that is already changing the rules in Hollywood. #SmallScreen #Roma #Film
