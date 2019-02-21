February 21, 2019
Clergy Abuse Scandal: Pope wants summit to be a 'teaching session'
Pope Francis has promised concrete measures to tackle sex abuse which he says is plaguing the Roman Catholic Church. He was speaking to nearly 200 senior clergy who have gathered at the Vatican for a historic summit on abuse within the church. But as Sarah Morice reports from Vatican City, the victims are being given very little say. #Pope #Vatican #abuse
