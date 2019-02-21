GHOST HOST! Why the ceremony will be going ahead with no host!

He's one of Hollywood's favourite funny men, but comedian Kevin Hart got himself in hot water with a series of homophobic tweets a decade ago - and now, they're back to haunt him. What caused Hart to step down from his Oscars hosting role, and leave the ceremony with no one at the helm for the first time in 30 years? #Hollywood #Oscars #AcademyAwards #Kevinhart