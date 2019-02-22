"Empire" Actor Charged: Smollet arrested over false police report

Police in Chicago have charged actor Jussie Smollett with staging a racist and homophobic attack in order to promote his career. The 'Empire' star, is back to work, after being released on bail. He claimed he had been assaulted by two men in January, but police say Smollet had paid the brothers to carry out the attack. Sally Ayhan reports. #Smollet, #Racism, #Empire