Venezuela in Turmoil: Desperate search for relief at Colombia border

Officials in Colombia are preparing to send 600 tonnes of aid into Venezuela despite President Nicolas Maduro's warnings that he won't allow it across the border. Desperation for food and medicine has already forced thousands of Venezuelans to flee the country. Maduro has already closed his country's border with Colombia, and has threatened to repeat the same with Brazil. Mia Alberti reports such actions would not help the ordinary Venezuelans. #VenezuelaAid #Venezuela #VenezuelaCrisis