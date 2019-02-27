February 27, 2019
WORLD
How Kenyan graduates from Turkey are making a difference in their country
For decades, the country has faced a scarcity of health-care professionals. According to the World Health Organization, by 2017 the country was facing a shortage of around 40,000 doctors and paramedics. Turkey has played host to thousands of African students since the 1980s, hoping to help Kenya fill that gap. #TurkeyinAfrica #Kenya
