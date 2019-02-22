IT'S ALL AN ACT! lobbying, dirty tactics, money, control & Hollywood's "golden idol"

How do you get your hands on one of those little statuettes? Talent yes... but also... We hear from an Academy-award nominee who describes being at the Oscars. Plus a critic's view of all the "swag" the studios give you AND an expert who picks movies for film festivals. Watch to the end ...a secret revealed by Homer? Nexus with Matthew Moore. #Oscars2019 #Oscars #AcademyAwards