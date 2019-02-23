Saudi Arabia, China to boost economic ties | Money Talks

Saudi Arabia says it will invest in a new oil refinery and petrochemical facility in China. The announcement came during Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's visit to Beijing. It's the latest in a string of investment pledges in Asia that Riyadh hopes can boost its business and diplomatic clout in the world's most populous region. Mobin Nasir reports on the Saudi crown prince’s Asian trip. #Oil #Asia #SaudiCrownPrince