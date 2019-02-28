WORLD
Turkey looks beyond aid in its partnership with Africa
Providing foreign aid and humanitarian assistance has been a pillar of Turkish foreign policy for decades. But that approach has also seen the growth of government sponsored scholarships for thousands of students. And one country that has benefited from that exchange is Kenya. Since the 1980s, thousands of students have studied in Turkish universities with the goal of returning home to help fill an employment gap crucial to developing their economy. Guests: Joseph Ochieno Writer and commentator on African affairs Mehmet Ozkan Senior fellow at the centre for global policy in Washington DC #TurkeyAfrica #Kenya #TurkishScholarships
February 28, 2019
