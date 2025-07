Jussie Smollett: US actor 'staged racist and homophobic attack'

American actor Jussie Smollett paid $3,500 to stage a racist attack, according to police. The ‘Empire’ actor was arrested on Thursday but released after posting a $100,000 bond. He has been charged with felony disorderly conduct, which is punishable by one to three years in prison. #Smollett #JussieSmollett #racist