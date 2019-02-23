Venezuela in Turmoil: Thousands of people are leaving Venezuela

As political tensions rise in Venezuela thousands of people are leaving the country each day, to escape hyperinflation and South America's lowest wages. Migrants say that that it will take a long time for their coutry's economic situation to improve, even if there is a change of government. Manuel Rueda has more from the Colombian city of Pamplona. #Venezuela #Maduro #turmoil