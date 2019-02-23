Cuba Mobile Internet: Mobile internet bringing changes to Cuba

It has been more two-and-a-half months since the Cuban government gave people to access to the internet on their cellphones. In that time about 1.8 million people have BOUGHT internet packages for 3G enabled cellphones. Philip Owira has more on how what was once one of the world's least connected countries is marching into the digital age. #Cuba #CubaMobile #CubaInternet