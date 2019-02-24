Clergy Abuse Scandal: Pope says church will bring abusers to justice

Pope Francis has declared Catholic Church clergy who abuse children are the 'tools of Satan'. He made the comments as he closed an unprecedented summit on church sex abuse. He promised to take action against paedophile priests and those who cover up their crimes. But as Sarah Morice reports from the Vatican, abuse victims are far from convinced things will change. #Pope #Vatican #CatholicChurch