February 25, 2019
Beauty Boot Camps: Philippine boot camps value brains over beauty
Are beauty pageants still relevant in the Me Too era? As the glitz and sparkle of pageants wanes in some countries, they've only grown in popularity in the Philippines. Beauty boot camps have mushroomed in the capital Manila. And as Natasha Hussain reports, they're teaching women to value brains over beauty. #BeautyBootCamps #BootCamps #Philippines
