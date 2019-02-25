February 25, 2019
Hebron Activists: Palestinians feel less safe without observers
The city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank has been a flashpoint for violence between Jewish settlers and Palestinians for decades. Israel recently kicked out international observers who were there to reduce tensions. But as Sarah Balter reports, one group of activists has taken it upon themselves to protect their neighbours. #HebronActivists #Hebron #PalestineIsrael
