Oscars 2019: Green Book, Bohemian Rhapsody sweep Oscar wins

At Hollywood's biggest night, the historical drama 'Green Book' won in the Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor. Rami Malek and Olivia Colman took home the top acting trophies, while 'Roma' scooped up the Oscars for Best Director and Best Foreign Language Film. #Oscars, #Roma, #BohemianRhapsody