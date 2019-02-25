US and North Korea: Will there be a breakthrough?

This week US President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong-Un will be meeting for the second time at a summit in Vietnam. Their last meeting in Singapore was historic - but observers felt little was achieved with no explicit demand for North Korea to denuclearise. The US President has talked up his strong relationship with his counter part. But will there be any substantial progress in Hanoi? In Sheffield, Professor Hazel Smith from the School of Oriental and African Studies who lived in North Korea for two years working for the United Nations; At the Roundtable we have Jihyun Park, a Human Rights Activist who escaped North Korea twice; Glyn Ford author of Talking to North Korea: Ending the Nuclear Standoff and Dr Ramon Pacheco Pardo, North Korea Specialist and a reader in International Relations at King's College, London. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #US #NorthKorea #USandNorthKorea