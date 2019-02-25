WORLD
2 MIN READ
US and North Korea: Will there be a breakthrough?
This week US President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong-Un will be meeting for the second time at a summit in Vietnam. Their last meeting in Singapore was historic - but observers felt little was achieved with no explicit demand for North Korea to denuclearise. The US President has talked up his strong relationship with his counter part. But will there be any substantial progress in Hanoi? In Sheffield, Professor Hazel Smith from the School of Oriental and African Studies who lived in North Korea for two years working for the United Nations; At the Roundtable we have Jihyun Park, a Human Rights Activist who escaped North Korea twice; Glyn Ford author of Talking to North Korea: Ending the Nuclear Standoff and Dr Ramon Pacheco Pardo, North Korea Specialist and a reader in International Relations at King's College, London. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #US #NorthKorea #USandNorthKorea
US and North Korea: Will there be a breakthrough?
February 25, 2019
Explore
Türkiye’s strategic leap into Europe’s defence industry with Baykar acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
Indonesia’s Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts again
Methane exposure claims lives of 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Trump's crackdown on pro-Palestine activists goes for federal trial
South Korean court to hold July 9 hearing on ex-leader Yoon’s detention warrant
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us