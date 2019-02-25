February 25, 2019
The future of packaging will dump plastic materials | Money Talks
The United Nations wants to eliminate single-use plastics by 2022. Research shows the world's largest retailers are stepping up efforts to reduce non-biodegradable waste from their products in 2019. That's unpacking new opportunities for a Turkish company that sells environmentally-friendly packaging. Mobin Nasir reports. #waste #plastic #pollution
