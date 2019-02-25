February 25, 2019
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Venezuelans repair light bulbs to cut costs | Money Talks
Part of being a successful entrepreneur is finding a gap in the market and filling it. In Venezuela, businesses are fighting for survival, as prices skyrocket and food supplies run short. But as Juan Carlos Lamas reports from Caracas, the economic crisis and its hardships are also causing new businesses to emerge. #Venezuela #Maduro #Caracas
