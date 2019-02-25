The War in Syria: Regime strikes escalate in Idlib’s Khan Shaykhun

The Syrian regime has intensified a shelling campaign on towns in Idlib, the last rebel-held enclave in the country. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says at least 3 civilians were killed, including 2 children in the town of al Hubeit on Monday. And as Natasha Hussain reports, the situation has become truly desperate in Khan Shaykhun. #Syria #SyrianWar #WarInSyria